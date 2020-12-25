Sandalwood drug case: Jailed actor Ragini shifted to hospital

Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi, accused in a drug peddling case and lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison after her arrest, was shifted to a hospital after she complained of severe stomach pain. She was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. According to jail authorities, Ragini was shifted to the hospital on the advice of jail hospital doctors. "Ragini complained of severe stomach pain, as a result of this, she had to be shifted since the jail hospital has limited resources," an official told reporters.

The officer said that after treating Ragini, the doctors will decide whether she should be admitted for further treatment or if she should be sent back to jail with some prescriptions. If she wishes to get admitted to a private hospital, she needs permission from the concerned court, added the official. Actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini, both arrested in the drug case, had sought bail earlier on health grounds. While Sanjjanaa managed to secure bail for herself, Raginiâ€™s plea was rejected by various courts. She has now moved the Supreme Court.

The Bengaluru police began a crackdown on the use of drugs in August last week after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a peddler in Bengaluru and revealed that he was a supplier to rave parties organised by influential persons in the state capital. Ragini was arrested on September 4, after her house was raided by police over her alleged connection to a gang. The officials found contrabands at her place during the raid. She is one of the 20 accused whom the police have arrested so far in connection with this case.

Subsequently, noted Kannada film director and BJP leader Indrajit Lankesh also alleged that about a dozen actors were into drugs and there was a nexus between them and the drug mafia. His allegations gained traction as the NCB had been investigating the drug angle in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.