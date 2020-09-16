Sandalwood drug case: Bengaluru police question Diganth and Aindrita Ray

The couple was summoned for questioning after two accused persons allegedly revealed their names during investigation.

Sandalwood actors Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray on Wednesday arrived at the Central Crime Branch office in Bengauru's Chamarajpet for questioning in connection with the alleged drug trafficking case. The couple arrived at the CCB office at around noon.

The CCB issued the real-life couple a notice on Tuesday after two of the persons accused of peddling drugs in the case allegedly revealed their names during interrogation. CCB sources said that they allegedly found pictures of the couple attending parties that other accused persons Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani had also attended.

CCB sources said that the couple would be questioned about their links to other accused in the case, including Viren Khanna, Aditya Alva, Rahul Tonse and Ravi Shankar. Police said that they found digital evidence that Diganth and Aindrita had allegedly attended parties that were attended by Ragini and Sanjjana on a WhatsApp group. "There was a video of Aindrita Ray promoting a party that went viral in some party groups. We want to question the couple based on that and also regarding the information provided by other accused persons," the CCB source said.

The police raided the resort of Aditya Alva located in Hebbal on Tuesday and seized DVR tapes of the CCTV cameras there. After a report by Bangalore Mirror, TNM confirmed with the CCB that the probe into the alleged drug trafficking began in May after a Sandalwood actor's car accident in April. During the lockdown, a Sandalwood actor was involved in a car accident with her friend Lokesh. The duo were returning from a house party, allegedly hosted by Aditya Alva, when they crashed into the Vasanth Nagar Railway underbridge. The police said that the local police had registered an accident case and did not probe it further. They suspect that the actor and her friend had allegedly consumed alcohol or drugs at the party when they crashed into the railway under bridge.

"They had sent one man to pose as the driver and when the police asked for his licence, they found that he was not the owner of the car. But that case was not investigated. There was information that Diganth and Aindrita attended this party and several others in the last few months, which they are being questioned about," the CCB source added.