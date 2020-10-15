Sandalwood drug case: Bengaluru cops search actor Vivek Oberoi’s house

The CCB is currently looking to locate Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva.

The Bengaluru Police probing the Sandalwood drug case on Thursday conducted a search and seizure operation at the residence of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi in Mumbai. Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva is one of the persons accused in the drug case that the Central Crime Branch is probing.

Police sources said that at around 1 pm on Thursday, two inspectors with the CCB in Bengaluru began searching Vivek Oberoi’s residence in Mumbai after a search warrant was obtained from a court in the city.

CCB sleuths suspect that Aditya Alva, who absconded since September this year, is allegedly taking refuge in his brother-in-law’s residence.

“We had reason to believe that Aditya Alva was in Mumbai. Besides, we also wanted to question his relatives there regarding his whereabouts,” a CCB source said.

Aditya Alva, is the son of former Janata Party Minister, the late Jeevaraj Alva. He is accused number 6 in the sandalwood drug case and his name appeared first when the first information report (FIR) was registered at the Cottonpet Police Station on September 4. Among the accused in the case, Aditya Alva, accused number 1 Shivaprakash Chuppi, and Sheik Faazil are still absconding. So far, the CCB has arrested 14 persons in connection with the case including actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani. All of these people are accused of being part of a drug racket that bought and distributed drugs in Bengaluru.

The CCB had earlier in September searched Aditya Alva’s resort in Bengaluru’s Hebbal -- House of Life. CCB claims that Aditya Alva allegedly threw several parties at this resort, which were attended by celebrities and that drugs were allegedly procured, distributed and consumed at these parties.

On September 22, the CCB issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva after multiple attempts to locate him failed.

