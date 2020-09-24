Sandalwood comedian Rockline Sudhakar dies of cardiac arrest while filming in Bengaluru

He was on set for the film Sugarless when he collapsed.

Sandalwood actor Rockline Sudhakar died on Wednesday due to a cardiac arrest. Known for his roles as a comedian, villain and father figure, Rockline Sudhakar was filming for Kannada flick Sugarless on Wednesday when he collapsed on the set.

According to Sugarless’ Production Controller Naresh, Sudhakar was with his makeup artist and was prepping for the shoot when he suddenly collapsed. The shoot was taking place in Bannerghatta and he was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President DR Jairaj, said that Rockline Sudhakar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection three months ago. He was admitted to the hospital and had recovered from the infection. Rockline Sudhakar had had a heart surgery prior to getting COVID-19. “He had an existing heart condition and the doctors said that he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was brought dead to the hospital. He acted in so many films and may his soul rest in peace,” Jairaj said.

Sudhakar entered the world of Kannada entertainment when he started working as the driver to film producer Rockline Venkatesh. Jairaj says that Sudhakar would drive Venkatesh to the set of the Kannada TV serial Ashavadigalu. He was introduced to several people in the film industry in the late 1980s including Sihi Kahi Chandru and actor Malashree. His debut was in a side role in Malashree’s film Belli Modagalu in 1992.

Sudhakar was later pulled into the world of production by Rockline Venkatesh. When Venkatesh started Rockline Productions, he tapped Sudhakar to be the production controller. Sudhakar worked as the production controller for 36 films produced by Rockline Productions including Aayudha, Agni IPS, Himapaati and Rasika, thereby gaining the moniker Rockline Sudhakar. “He was a trusted associate of Rockline Venkatesh. If anyone wanted to get in touch with Venkatesh, they would have had to first meet Sudhakar,” KFCC President Jairaj recounted.

Rockline Sudhakar has acted in over 200 movies in his career. However, until 2010, most of the roles he played were smaller, yet significant ones. Some of his films include Dakota Picture, Pancharangi, Paramathma, Topiwala, Vaastu Prakara, Mukunda Murari, Prema Geema Jane Do, Devarantha Manushya, Bhootayyana Mommaga Ayyu, Ayyo Rama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Love In Mandya.