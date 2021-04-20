Sandalwood actor Sanjjanaa Galrani tests positive for coronavirus

Sanjjanaa will next be seen in a supporting role in the Mohanlal starrer ‘Aaraattu’.

Flix Sandalwood

A number of actors and celebrities have tested positive in the last few days in the second COVID-19 wave in India. Sandalwood actor Sanjjanaa Galrani is the recent addition to the long list. Sharing a video where a healthcare professional is seen taking throat and nasal swabs from the actor, Sanjjanaa wrote, “Corona test & ... i tested positive. Stay safe stay home work from home.”

She further urged fans to stay indoors and follow COVID-19 precautionary measures in order to avoid the spread of the virus. “Stay calm stay indoors .. remember if you’re not alive nothing else matters. So be v v careful,” the actor tweeted on Monday.

Corona test & ... i tested positive . Stay safe stay home work from home .. Stay calm stay indoors .. remember if you’re not alive .,,, nothing else matters . So be v v careful . - #SanjjanaaGalrani pic.twitter.com/a5lj9fxjGB — Sanjjanaa Galrani (@sanjjanagalrani) April 19, 2021

The actor was last seen in the television show Ugadi Sambhrama, which airs on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The show features popular celebrities and television personalities celebrating the festival of Ugadi (Telugu and Kannada new year). Sanjjanaa recently took to Twitter to share a small promo and update fans about the show. “Watch @sanjjanagalrani on her latest show #ugadisambhrama telecasted in @DisneyPlusHS (sic),” the tweet read.

Sanjjanaa, who made her debut with the Telugu movie Soggadu in 2005, will next be seen in the Malayalam film Aaraattu in a supporting role. The action drama directed by B Unnikrishnan stars Mohanlal in the lead, and also features Shraddha Srinath, Ramachandra Raju, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Prabhakar, Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Indrans, Malavika Menon, among others.

Just on Saturday, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was appointed brand ambassador for Punjab’s COVID-19 vaccination drive by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh recently, announced via social media that he had tested positive for the virus. Tamil actor Atharva too took to social media to announce that he had contracted the virus.

Filmmakers were forced to halt production for the most part of 2020 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown. Once the lockdown restrictions were relaxed, filming resumed around November last year and is still in progress. However, many actors and celebrities have tested positive in the second wave of the virus, especially over the past couple of months.