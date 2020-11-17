Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju appointed as chairperson for 104 temples in Andhra

The decision came after Sanchaita's representation to the Endowments department saying that she is legal heir of the erstwhile royal Vizianagaram family.

news Appointment

In a latest development, Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, the Chairperson of Simhachalam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam and Mansas Trust has been appointed as the chairperson of 104 small scale temples in East Godavari. The decision came after Sanchaita's representation to the Endowments Department earlier in October this year.



Sanchaita had said that since her father Ananda Gajapathi Raju was chairman of 104 temples as a member of the erstwhile royal Vizianagaram family. She urged that she should also be recognized as a legal heir and family member.



A directive reportedly issued by the Commissioner of Endowments to temples with less than Rs 2 annual income to recognise Sanchaita as the founding family member.



Sanchaita has been engaged in a feud with her uncle Ashok Gajapati Raju, former Union Minister, ever since she was appointed as Simhachalam Temple and Mansas Trust Chairperson.



Responding to this latest, Ashok Gajapati Raju said that he has been removed from the post illegally without following any principles of natural justice. He also claimed that the post of chairman for heading 104 temples is not an appointed post but one that is decided by family members.



Earlier this week, Sanchaita lashed out at her uncle Ashok Gajapathi over his 'Save MANSAS campaign' saying that it was actually a 'Save Ashok Garu campaign'. She alleged mismanagement of the trust and irregularities during his tenure and also that the trust gave away 8000 acres of land for lease at below the market price.



She levelled several allegations against him including causing Rs 13 crore loss to the trust by not appointing a lawyer. She has also claimed that Ashok 's actions have resulted in Rs 6 crore loss to the MANSAS educational institutions. In the same hard hitting statement, she alleged that he was spreading fake news against her.

The Save MANSAS campaign launched by @Ashok_Gajapathi garu is actually a Save Ashok garu campaign as more skeletons will tumble out of the MANSAS closet & expose your mismanagement. 1/9 â€” Sanchaita Gajapati (@sanagajapati) November 9, 2020

She said "I am saving MANSAS & bringing it back to its original glory. You please concentrate in saving your political relevance since that is all you are interested in & kindly refrain from making MANSAS a political football."

