The upcoming film Erida will mark the debut of Malayalam director VK Prakash in the Tamil film industry. The Silence and Shutter fame director has roped in veterans Kishore and Nasser to play the lead roles in this film with Samyuktha Menon playing the title character Erida. The rest of the star cast also includes Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hareesh Perady and Hareesh Raj.

Reports are that the title Erida is derived from the name of the Greek goddess of conflict and hatred. Apparently, Samyuktha Menonâ€™s character is heroine-centric in the film. Erida will deal with womenâ€™s struggle at the workplace and the relationship between couples. The shooting of this film began in Bengaluru following all the lockdown protocols and the team successfully completed a 25-day schedule.

Recently, the filmmakers unveiled the poster of Erida in which Samyuktha is seen wearing just a shirt. This has triggered a debate among the netizens that her pose very much resembles Seemaâ€™s in the 1978 film Avalude Ravukal.

Speaking about Erida in an interview to the Times of India, its scriptwriter YV Rajesh had said earlier that Erida is a Greek goddess, and in the film, Samyuktha Menon's character is formed and inspired by her story. He added that the lady she enacts is somebody who needs to be held in high regard, however at a certain point, she understands that things won't happen in the manner in which she needs. Therefore, she assumes responsibility for the circumstance, starting from there. The film shows how ladies need to carve out their own personality, show how incredible they are, and the means by which they are constantly underestimated.

The technical crew of Erida includes Abhijith Shylanath for music with its dialogues penned by scriptwriter YV Rajesh. The film is bankrolled by Ajji Meddayil and Aroma Babu's Good Company and Aroma Cinemas, in association with Prakashâ€™s Trends Ad Film Makers Pvt Ltd. Erida is most likely to hit the marquee in January next year.

On Samyuktha Menonâ€™s upcoming projects, we hear that the shooting of Vellam has been completed and is in the post-production mode. The first look poster of this Malayalam film was released some months ago creating a buzz online. Helming the project is Prajesh Sen, who made his directorial debut with the Jayasurya starrer Captain and this time too, he has chosen the same actor as his lead star. Roby Varghese Raj is cranking the camera for this entertainer with Bijibal composing the tunes and Bijith Bala roped in for editing. Vellam is produced by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP.

Samyuktha Menon also has the Kannada film Gaalipata 2 in her kitty. Starring Ganesh in the lead role, Ramesh Reddy is bankrolling this sequel to Gaalipata under his banner Suraj Production with Yograj Bhatt wielding the megaphone.

