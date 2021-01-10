Samyuktha Karthik of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 to act with Gautham Karthik

Samyuktha will also be seen in the Vijay Sethupathi film 'Tuglaq Durbar'.

Flix Kollywood

Gautham Karthik will soon be teaming up with director Badri Venkatesh for a film. Reports are that it is an action entertainer for which the director has roped in Sri Divya to play the female lead. According to the latest reports, Samyuktha Karthik of the Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil fame has been signed up to play an important role in this flick. Samyuktha, after making a mark in the Bigg Boss show, has been bagging some good roles. She has also inked the deal to star in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tuglaq Darbar.

Speaking about his film, which has not been titled yet, Badri Venkatesh has said in an interview that the filmâ€™s story is set in north Madras and Gautham Karthik plays a boy living in Triplicane while Sri Divya plays a physiotherapist operating her clinic in north Madras.

While the work is in progress for this film, Badri Venkateshâ€™s Plan Panni Pannanum is in post-production mode. The film has Rio Raj and Remya Nambeesan playing the lead pair. The film has MS Bhaskar, Aadukalam Naren, Rekha, Viji Chandrasekar, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Robo Shankar, and Livingston forming the supporting cast. Plan Panni Pannanum has been shot in various locations in the country, including Chennai, Vagamon, Idukki, Gangtok, and Kupup in Sikkim

The director, it may be recalled, is known for directing Baana Kaathadi and Semma Botha Aagathey and Rio Raj had starred in venture Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja, which was produced by actor Siva Karthikeyanâ€™s home banner. The director, before directing feature films, had directed the short film Vidiyalai Nokki, which won the National Film Award for Best Short Fiction Film and the was first Tamil Short Fiction Film to win this accolade.

Gautham Karthik, on the other hand, has the Tamil remake of the hit Kannada film Mufti. He is sharing the screen space with Simbu in this film. The film was initially directed by Narathan, who had directed the original, but he opted out owing to prior work commitments and Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal has hopped on board.

The Kannada superstar, Shiva Rajkumarâ€™s Mufti turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Sandalwood. Released on December 1st in the year 2018, the film garnered positive reviews. It had collected Rs. 15 crores in just five days and the collections went up with the spread of good word of mouth. Mufti was produced by Jayanna under his banner Jayanna Combines. While the film starred Shiva Rajkumar is an important role, its lead actors were Sriimurali and Shanvi Srivastava.

Gautham Karthikâ€™s last film release was Devarattam which was directed by M Muthiah. An action entertainer, it had Manjima Mohan playing the lead pair to Gautham with Soori as the main comedian. Those in the supporting roles included Ramdoss, Bose Venkat, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Rajkiran, Jagapathi Babu, Rahul Dev, and Singampuli. The film's soundtrack was composed by Nivas K. Prasanna with Sakthi Saravanan cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad editing it.