Samyukta Kisan Morcha condems Disha Raviâ€™s arrest, demands immediate release

22-year-old Disha Ravi, a climate activist, was arrested by Delhi Police during their probe into the toolkit document case.

news Controversy

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions, on Sunday condemned the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi by the Delhi Police during their probe into toolkit document case and demanded her immediate release. Condemning Ravi's arrest, the SKM said she "stood in support of the farmers". "We demand her immediate unconditional release," SKM said in the statement.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police on Saturday for allegedly sharing with Swedish teen climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest against the Centre's three agri laws.

The police claimed Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and a "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination. She and others "collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State", police alleged.

Though the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg has triggered a big row, it's to be noted that â€˜toolkitsâ€™ are documents that contain basic info on any issue, tweet suggestions, hashtags and who to tag on social media.

At a mahapanchayat held at Indri in Karnal district of Haryana, SKM leaders warned that the BJP's days are "numbered as more and more farmers are getting awakened".

"Farmers' resolve to fight unitedly, cutting across states and religions, is getting stronger with each mahapanchayat despite the government's divisive efforts. Rural India and agriculture is the main agenda for us," they said.

Candle marches being organised in villages and towns across the nation between 7 and 8 pm on Sunday, in support of the farmers' demand for scrapping the agri laws and legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

More farmers are expected to join the protest sites in the coming days and make the movement formidably strong, the SKM said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and UP are protesting against farm laws at Delhi's border points for more than 80 days. The stalemate continues despite 11 rounds of talks between the farmer leaders and the government.



(With PTI inputs)