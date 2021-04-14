Samuthirakani's ‘Writer’ first look posters out

Flix Kollywood

The first look posters of Writer, an upcoming Tamil film starring Samuthirakani in the lead was released on April 14. Directed by Franklin Jacob, the film is being jointly produced by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions in association with Golden Ratio Films and Little Red Car Films.

Dressed in khaki uniform, Samuthirakani can be seen playing the role of a writer at a police station. One of the posters shows the actor seated at a desk at the police station, making notes on a clipboard. In the other, he’s seen walking out of an old building, a bunch of papers in hand. The reflection shows a younger man walking with his backpack on.

The posters are an interesting first look at what could possibly be a film based on the life of a police station writer. Having shared the first-look, director Pa Ranjith noted that the writer would "rewrite the finished pages of humble persons who fall prey to those on an endless quest for power."

Govind Vasantha, who composed music for 96, is teaming up with Neelam Productions for the first time with Writer. The other cast and crew details are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith, whose last release was superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kaala, has joined hands with Arya for a film titled Sarpatta Parambarai. The project marks the first-time collaboration between Arya and Ranjith. The film also stars Kalaiyarasan, Dushara, and Pasupathi, among others. The film’s first-look teasers have already created great hype among fans.

Samuthirakani was seen playing an important role in the recently released Halitha Shameem’s Aelay. The actor has a bunch of films up for release which includes AL Vijay’s Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. The actor will play the role of DMK leader RM Veerappan. In Telugu, he’s got the big-budget multi-starrer RRR and Aakashavaani and in Malayalam, he’s part of 2 Days. Samuthirakani’s other films include MGR Magan, Vellai Yaanai, Don and the Tamil remake of Andhadhun titled Andhagan. In the latter film, Prashanth and Simran are in the lead and it is being produced by Prashanth’s father Thiagarajan.