Samuthirakani begins shooting for 'Writer', co-produced by Pa Ranjith

The two had collaborated in Rajinikanth starrer 'Kaala'.

Flix Kollywood

Kollywood filmmaker turned actor Samuthirakani has been in demand for his acting skills for a while now. Samuthirakani whose last release was the Sasikumar, Anjali starrer Nadodigal 2 has a slew of films in his kitty and now the actor is all set to play the lead in a project bankrolled by director Pa Ranjith, with whom he worked in Kaala.

The film which is titled Writer is being directed by Franklin Jacob, jointly produced by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions in association with Golden Ratio Films and Little Red Car Films. The shooting of the film commenced on Monday and Pa Ranjith took announced it on Twitter.

Govind Vasantha, who composed music for 96, is teaming up with Neelam Productions for the first time for Writer. The other cast and crew details are yet to be announced.

Pa Ranjithâ€™s Neelam Productions made its debut with the critically-acclaimed Mari Selvaraj film, Pariyerum Perumal which took on casteism, featuring Kathir in the role of a youngster facing discrimination due to his caste.

Samuthirakani, on the other hand, currently has the Telugu film Krack, which has Ravi Teja in the lead role, waiting for release. He is also a part of the Baahubali series and Naan Ee maker SS Rajamouli's next big movie RRR starring Jr NTR and Ramcharan.

He has also been signed to play an important character in the movie Aham Brahmasmi, which stars actor Manoj Manchu in the lead role and this movie which marks the Telugu debut of Priya Bhavani Shankar will be released in multiple languages. It is being directed by Srikanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjtih, whose last release was superstar Rajinikanth starrer Kaala, has joined hands with Arya for a film titled Sarpatta Parambarai. The project marks the first-time collaboration between Arya and Ranjith and the first look of the film has been released by its makers recently.

Touted to be a film on boxing, the core story is loosely based on real incidents that happened in North Chennai. Apart from Arya, the film will also have Ranjithâ€™s regularsâ€”Kalaiyarasan and Dinesh in pivotal characters.

While there were rumors that the film could be a remake of Anurag Kashyapâ€™s Mukkabaaz, a story of a Dalit boxer who rises against all odds to shine on a national level, the same has not been confirmed by the makers.

(Content provided by Digital Native)