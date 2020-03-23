Samsung, Oppo, Vivo suspend smartphone production in India

These companies have announced that production in their respective plants in Noida, next to Delhi, has been stopped amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atom Telecom

Even as the news reports have come in saying Chinese factories have resumed production activities, some of the mobile manufacturers in India have suspended production with immediate effect. This comes from the announcement of the lockdown by many state governments. Only a few essential factories and services have been exempted from the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus situaton.

Chinese mobile company Oppo and Vivo and Korean manufacturer Samsung have announced that production in their respective plants in Noida, has been stopped. They are expected to discuss with officials of the Uttar Pradesh government to find ways out of the situation. As of now, Vivo and Oppo say they have suspended production till March 25. The decision on resuming that will only be made after meeting with the government, the companies have said.

All these companies have adopted a policy where those employees whose nature of work permits them to work from home are asked to do so.

Within the telecom sector, Ericsson and Nokia, having their manufacturing units in Pune and Chennai respectively, are however continuing with their operations. Ericsson says it has brought down the workforce count to 50% and following the social distancing norms. They seem to have obtained exemptions from the authorities.

The nation as one responded to the call of the Prime Minister for a 14-hour lockdown on Sunday, March 22 as a result of the pandemic. Companies have been asked to pay the salaries of all employees and contract staff irrespective of their attendance this month without making any deductions.