Samsung may have accidentally leaked an upcoming all-screen phone

Some rumours suggest that this could be a preview of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Atom Tech Shorts

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has released a promotional video for its Wind-free range of air conditioners and for a brief moment in this video ad, a smartphone makes an appearance. The purpose is to demonstrate how the smartphone can control the air conditioning unit; again, nothing new here since the Internet of Things or IoT has been there for long. The surprise element in this whole thing is the smartphone is something not easily recognizable.

Did the ad video maker just use a dummy device to do the demo or is this a new smartphone the company plans to launch? If it is the latter, could this be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung inadvertently leaked its image?

If you assume it is the leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the significant point to be observed is the front screen does not sport a hole or a notch for the front camera. Does that mean the company plans to introduce an under-display embedded front camera which has been among the rumours about this device, but never confirmed? At this stage this could also be only speculation since what is seen here is no advertisement for a smartphone and the use of that phone is just to demonstrate how the air conditioner can be controlled from the smartphone.

The last possibility could be that this is an entirely different model of smartphone not so far talked about. Samsung practically releases one model of smartphone every other week. There are the Galaxy A series and M series smartphones launched with regularity. Would this be one of them?

At the end of the day all these could end up being much ado about nothing. The interest in what companies like Samsung and Apple are up to, keeps these speculative write-ups going.