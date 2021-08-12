Samsung launches Galaxy Watch4 with BP monitoring on the go

The devices are available for pre-order in select markets starting August 11, with retail availability from August 27.

Samsung on Wednesday, August 11, launched Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classicâ€“ the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS which is built jointly with Google. The biggest USP of the device is that it allows users to monitor their blood pressure on the go.

Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung's groundbreaking BioActive Sensor. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensorsâ€“ Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysiâ€“ so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and, for the first time, calculate their body composition.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic will start at $349.99 for Bluetooth versions and $399.99 for LTE models and will be available in 42mm and 46mm variants in black and silver colours.

"We have seen an incredible amount of growth for the Galaxy Watch series as consumers have discovered the health benefits and convenience of wearables," said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

"We understand the path to wellness is different for everyone, so we built a robust suite of health and wellness features to give people a deeper and more helpful understanding of their overall fitness," he added.

The all-new â€˜Body Composition' measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage, according to the company.

"The user can easily check body composition from the wrist with just two fingers. In about 15 seconds, your watch's sensor will capture 2,400 data points," said the company.

Some of the new features like BP monitoring will be available in select markets, to begin with.

Galaxy Watch4 series boasts the first 5nm processor in a Galaxy Watch -- with 20% faster CPU and 50% more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation, said the company.

"We also upped the resolution on the display, up to 450 x 450 pixels, so visuals are crisper and more distinctive. And with an impressive 16GB of memory, you'll have enough storage to download and store," Samsung informed.

The user can have up to 40 hours of battery life, and 30 minutes of charging can provide up to 10 hours of battery.

Samsung also unveiled Galaxy Buds2, designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day, and provides premium sound quality. Galaxy Bud2 will retail for $149.99.

"The dynamic two-way speakers deliver crisp, clear high notes and deep bass, while Active Noise Cancellation helps block out unwanted noise. If you need to hear your surroundings, simply tune back in with three adjustable ambient sound levels," said Samsung.