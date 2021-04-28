Samsung launches 5G-ready Galaxy M42 smartphone in India

Atom Tech Shorts

Expanding its Galaxy M-series, South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new 5G-ready smartphone -- Galaxy M42 5G -- in India, starting at Rs 21,999.

The smartphone comes in two storage models that includes a 6GB+128GB variant and a 8GB+128GB variant, priced at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

The company said that as part of an introductory offer, users can purchase Galaxy M42 5G at a special price of Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively, on Samsung.com and Amazon sale in May.

The 5G-ready smartphone will also be available with select retail stores.

"Samsung has the largest number of 5G devices globally and with the launch of Galaxy M42 5G, we are launching our first mid-range 5G smartphone in India," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The 6.6-inch smartphone with AMOLED Infinity-U display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and also sports a 5000mAh battery.]

Galaxy M42 5G comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1 interface.

"All this makes Galaxy M42 5G the perfect 5G smartphone for our young millennials and Gen Z consumers who thrive on speed and comprehensive performance," said Babbar.

The smartphone sports a 48MP quad-camera setup, which also includes 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 5MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 20MP front camera with 'selfie focus' for high-resolution selfies.

The camera is equipped with a plethora of features that include Single Take that gives you multiple photo and video outputs with a single click, Night Mode, Hyperlapse, Super-Slow motion, Scene Optimiser and Flaw Detection.