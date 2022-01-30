Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 review: Punchy colours on display, robust battery

Whether youâ€™re looking for a second screen for virtual meetings or online classes or a binge watch screen, the Tab A8 wonâ€™t let you down.

Atom Tech Review

For most of 2021, Samsungâ€™s Galaxy Tab A7 was among the best tabs you could buy under Rs 20K. Weâ€™ve said this before, tabs have made a comeback of sorts in a post-pandemic world. This holds equally good for premium tabs like the iPad Pro or Samsungâ€™s Galaxy Tab S7 that have taken the â€˜laptop replacementâ€™ plank as well as tabs better suited for content consumption. Samsungâ€™s Galaxy Tab A8 lands in the same sub Rs 20K segment as its predecessor and makes a pitch as an entertainment tab.

Refreshed design:

We checked out the silver colour version of the Tab A8; the tablet also comes in grey and pink gold. Samsung has tweaked the design slightly. It looks particularly refined and premium in silver. The other design update we dig is the rear camera module that has also been refreshed. Itâ€™s slinky â€“ under 7mm thin and weighs 508 gm, perfect to laze in your couch as you flip through a graphic novel or crack the Wordle of the day.

Entertainment creds:

The display is a shade larger than the Tab A7. Colours are quite vibrant on the 10.5-inch WUXGA (widescreen ultra-extended graphics array) display (1920 x1200 pixels). This TFT display is backed with Dolby Atmos surround sound on the quad speakers. I found the speakers performed best when they were around the 80% volume levels. Itâ€™s a good screen for Netflix (It supports Netflix HD content) or gaming.

Hardware highlights:

Samsung has added a new chipset - Unisoc Tiger T618, for the Tab A8. You can choose from two hardware options â€“ 3GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB in India. Both variants offer expandable storage (Micro SD) up to 1 TB. We tested the base variant; the device clocked a score of 1276 on Geekbench (multi-core) that was similar to the A7 in our benchmark tests back in 2020. Samsung hasnâ€™t altered most of the other hardware specs. You get the same 7040 mAh battery that should comfortably last you for a full day of Zoom meetings. The 8MP rear cam and the 5MP selfie cam are unchanged from the A7 too. The front cam is good enough for virtual meetings or for checking in to online classes.

It all comes together:

The Tab A8 runs on Android 11 layered with Samsungâ€™s One UI 3.1. We would have liked to see Android 12 out of the box. We understand that an update is on the way. You can expect periodic software updates from Samsung based on their previous track record. Samsungâ€™s One UI has made significant improvements over the last couple of years. This Tab has some useful features like Split Screen that make it easier to multi-task. We only wish Google rolls out a tab-specific OS soon.

Whoâ€™s it for:

Just like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best tabs you can buy under Rs 20,000. We like the refreshed design; colours are quite punchy on the display thatâ€™s backed by a robust battery. Whether youâ€™re looking for a second screen for virtual meetings or online classes or a binge watch screen, the Tab A8 wonâ€™t let you down.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 starts at Rs 17,999 and comes in silver, pink gold and grey. Thereâ€™s an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 with ICICI credit cards (limited period introductory offer).

Views expressed by the author are personal.