Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite review: A sleek tablet with powerful speakers

With the rise of work from home culture and online classes, tablets are back in action again. Keeping that in mind, Samsung has recently unveiled a new tab -- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite -- for Indian users. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in a 3GB+32GB storage variant priced at Rs 14,999 for LTE and Rs 11,999 for the WIFI model. It is available in two stylish colours, gray and silver. Being an affordable tablet, it doesn't come with a stylus.

We used the LTE variant in silver colour for a while and here's how it fared. In terms of looks, the tablet is sleek with slim bezels and weighs around 366 grams. It is light to hold, has a compact form factor, and is 8 mm thin. Though I found it a little heavy when I used it with its cover the tablet is portable and easy to carry.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7-inch display along with a resolution of 1340x800 pixels. The display is bigger than that of regular smartphones, so it works well for online classes and binge-watching your favourite shows or movies.

The screen is bright enough to be used in broad daylight.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite packs an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP camera for selfies.

We found the camera to be decent, while the front camera is enough to get you through video calls, the rear camera produces better results. The good part is that the front camera supports login smoothly via facial recognition.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite also comes with powerful dual speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound to bring you closer to the stories when watching your favourite movies and shows.

The tablet is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor to ensure smooth and fast gaming performance as the chipset is designed for highly mobile and capable tablet devices with global cellular connectivity. The MT8768T embeds a connectivity system that includes a 4G LTE Cat-7 modem, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS.

While using it, we found that it did not lag while multitasking and it could handle not-so-heavy games perfectly.

In terms of storage, the tablet comes with up to 32GB of internal storage and that is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The tablet features a long-lasting battery of 5100mAh, 15W Adaptive fast charging, which lasted around a day on a single charge.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite works seamlessly with your ecosystem of Galaxy devices -- from your phone to your wearable devices. You can take calls and send and receive text messages through your Samsung account on your tablet, even when your smartphone is out of reach.