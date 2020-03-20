Samsung Galaxy M21 launched in India with triple rear camera, 6,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with a 20MP selfie camera.

Atom Tech Shorts

A 6.4-inch display and a massive 6,000 mAh battery are the highlights of the new Samsung galaxy M21 smartphone launched by the south Korean tech major in the Indian market on Friday.

It was quite a soft launch by the company considering the coronavirus scare all over. To go straight into the specifications of the new phone, it has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD+ screen resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. It’s an infinity-U type display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Samsung has fitted its Exynos 9611 SoC octa core processor in combination with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. Though there are two RAM variants, 4GB and 6GB, the company is releasing the 4GB variant only immediately in the Indian market. The internal storage is 64GB. The Android 10 OS with the One UI 2.0 interface is the operating system.

Coming to the camera section, you have a triple camera setup in the rear, with a 48MP primary sensor and 8MP ultrawide lens. The third camera is a 5MP depth sensor. A 20MP selfie camera adorns the front display. There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As mentioned, the battery is huge at 6,000mAh with 15W fast charging support. The phone is being released in two colours, midnight blue and raven black. Communication options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, GPS etc. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, gyro, proximity and compass.

Coming to the price of the Samsung Galaxy M21, the 4GB/64GB variant will be sold here at Rs 12,999. Sale commences on March 23, 2020, on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail outlets. The other variant, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage may be brought in later.