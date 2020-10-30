Sameera Reddy says she’s not part of Vishal-Arya film

Directed by Anand Shankar, the film will have Vishal playing the protagonist while Arya will be seen as the villain.

Arya and Vishal share a great camaraderie and have known to be close for a long time. Having starred together in films such as Avan Ivan and Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga, they had recently announced that they will work together again in a project with director Anand Shankar. Recently there were reports that Sameera Reddy of Vaaranam Aayiram fame has been approached for a pivotal role in the film. However, refuting the rumours, the actor stated, “The news is false.”

Sameera Reddy had quit films after getting married to Akshai Varde in 2014. She has worked in both Hindi and south film industries, and was last seen in the Kannada movie Varadhanayaka in 2013. She made her Tamil debut through Gautham Menon’s critically acclaimed Vaaranam Aayiram, through which she shot to fame in Tamil Nadu. Following this, she acted in other Tamil films like Asal, Vedi, Vettai and Nadunisi Naaygal.

For the project with Anand Shankar, Vishal will play the protagonist while Arya will be seen playing the baddie. Reports say Mrinalini Ravi has been signed as the leading lady opposite Vishal in the movie, which will go on the floors later this month. The project has been on the cards for close to a year. It was supposed to materialise much earlier but was stalled for a few months as Anand got busy with his marriage plans. Anand, whose last release was the Vijay Deverakonda starrer NOTA, got married last year. With both Vishal and Arya on the verge of wrapping up all their current commitments, the shoot of this project is expected to start soon.

It may be noted that initially Arya was roped in to play the baddie in Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai, but the actor opted out. Apparently, Arya felt that the time wasn’t right for him to play the antagonist in his career. While he continues to remain on friendly terms with Vishal, he felt he couldn’t take up the role as it might affect his career and cause him to be typecast. Last seen in Suriya’s Kaappaan, Arya currently awaits the release of Teddy, which is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan.

On the other hand, Vishal currently has Thupparivalan 2 in his kitty. The film is a sequel to the crime thriller Thupparivalan, which had scored big at the box-office. The film’s director Mysskin opted out of the film following a fallout over budget constraints with actor Vishal, who is also the film’s producer. Following this, it was announced that Vishal will himself direct the sequel.

