Sambar and curd for tigers? Funny memes from Kerala after Assam leader says no beef for zoo tigers

On Monday, Assam BJP leader Satya Ranjan Borah blocked the main gate of the Guwahati zoo while vehicles carrying beef for tigers were trying to pass.

news Social

Earlier this week, a bizarre incident in Assam triggered a fresh spurt of hilarious memes on beef policing. On Monday, hardline BJP leader Satya Ranjan Borah protested against tigers in the Guwahati zoo being fed beef. The right wing leader gathered a group of beef protesters and blocked the main gate of the zoo when vehicles carrying beef for the tigers were trying to pass.

Even worse, he added that the carnivores can be fed the surplus Sambar deer in the zoo, instead of beef. Sambar deers are, however, among the protected species under the Indian Wildlife Act.

As the fresh controversy on Hindutva beef policing made headlines, down south in Kerala, meme makers set out to create rib tickling content on the incident, using Malayalam cinema and pop culture references.

Take a look at our best picks which we think are a laughter riot:

A meme from the 2015 film Amar Akbar Antony depicts Jayasurya as the disillusioned tiger who says, “I am not going to continue eating food which doesn’t have beef. I am going to leave this place.”

To this, the pashu (Malayalam) or cow depicted by Indrajith says “Eda Kadu nee serious aano? (Hey Tiger are you saying this seriously?” and the Tiger says “Yes, I am serious,”. This is followed by the punch dialogue where Indrajith (Cow) says “Then can I take your position as the national animal?.”

Most Malayalees will remember this funny scene from the 1998 fim Harikrishnans, where Juhi Chawla cooks the spiciest food for Mohanlal and Mammootty. The meme shows Juhi Chawla asking Mohanlal if the ‘spice in the sambar is okay?”, to which he responds that it is balanced. She then asks Mammootty if the “salt in the yogurt is fine,” to which he responds “it is balanced. Both Mammotty and Mohanlal faces have photoshopped heads of Tigers - Tigers eating Sambar and curd as they can no longer eat beef.