Samantha's talk show team gifts car to auto driver Kavitha

After Kavitha expressed her distress on the show, Samantha promised that team 'Sam Jam' would help Kavitha run her own cab service by gifting her a car.

Flix Entertainment

Samantha Akkineni is not only a popular Tollywood and Kollywood actor but is also well-known to fans as a philanthropist. Samantha started Pratyusha Support in 2012 in order to provide medical aid to underprivileged women and children. The actor contributes her earnings from endorsements, product launches and inaugural events to support the foundation. Samantha also hosts a talk show Sam Jam, which airs on Telugu OTT platform Aha.

In December last year, Samantha promised to gift a car to auto driver Kavitha on behalf of her talk show Sam Jam after Kavitha appeared in the show and spoke about her struggles as the breadwinner of the family. Kavitha also added that she covers the stretch between Miyapur and Bachupally every day. After Kavitha expressed her distress on the show, Samantha promised that team Sam Jam would help Kavitha run her own cab service by gifting her a car. According to reports, Kavitha recently received a luxurious car as promised in the talk show.

Hailing it as a humanitarian gesture, fans have praised Samantha and her talk show Sam Jam on social media platforms for extending support to Kavitha.

Watch Kavithaâ€™s appearance in talk show â€˜Sam Jamâ€™ here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaa dhal. The Vignesh Shivan directorial stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead roles. Based on a love triangle at the center of the plot, the film is jointly produced by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. Anirudh is on board as the music composer for the film, while Sreekar Prasad will be taking care of both cinematography and editing for the venture.

Samantha is also currently filming for Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Playing the titular role, Samantha will appear as Shakuntala and star opposite Dev Mohan, who is playing the role of Dushyant. Actors Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu are also playing important roles in the Gunasekhar directorial. The film is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions.

Samantha was last seen in 2020 Telugu movie Jaanu, reprising actor Trishaâ€™s role from the original.