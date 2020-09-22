Samantha trains for Ashwin Saravanan’s horror flick

Reports have emerged in the tinsel town that Samantha has inked the deal to star in a horror flick to be directed by Ashwin Saravanan. When the filmmaker had narrated the script to Samantha, she was so impressed with the heroine-centric role that she signed on the dotted lines, say sources. We also heat that the actor will be playing a person with physical disabilities in the film.

The story of this horror flick is set in Dehradun and will have a lot of thrilling elements, say sources. Reports are that Prasanna has been roped in to play the male lead in this horror thriller and it will also have Prashanth in the star cast. Sony Pictures will be bankrolling the film which remains untitled as of now. More details about this project is expected to be out soon.

It may be noted here that director Ashwin Saravanan’s last film release was Game Over, which had Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It was also a heroine-centric film that was bankrolled by S Sashikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banner Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainments. Ron Ethan Yohann had composed tunes for this bilingual with A Vasanth cranking the camera and Richard Kevin editing it.

Game Over was a bilingual Tamil - Telugu drama thriller film that has been written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan. Interestingly, Taapsee's character was wheelchair-bound, for a good portion of this film. The actor reportedly underwent an arduous training to play the role as she had to be on the wheelchair for long hours.

Besides Ashwin Saravanan directorial, Samantha currently has the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which she shares the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for the first time.

She is also gearing up for her debut in the digital platform. The actor will be debuting with Amazon Prime Video's second season of The Family Man. Recently in an interaction with her fans on Instagram Samantha revealed that she had completed the dubbing part for the web series and added that “This is the most excitement you will see on my face. I completed dubbing for the series. Oh my god! It is so kick-a**!”

Further, there is a buzz that Samantha may pair up with Jr NTR in his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas. But there is no official confirmation on this too. Reports are that she may bag the role as she has worked with both Jr NTR as well as Trivikram Srinivas earlier and shares a good rapport with them both.

She is also believed to have given her nod to star in a bilingual biopic on Bangalore Nagarathnamma, a popular Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar. According to a recent report by Times of India, veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is planning a film on the life of Bangalore Nagarathnamma, and he’s already approached Samantha to play the titular role.

Samantha’s last film release was Jaanu, which was the remake of the hit Tamil movie 96. The film was out at the theatres on February 7th this year to lukewarm response. C Prem Kumar, who had directed the original version, directed the remake as well with Dil Raju bankrolling the project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

