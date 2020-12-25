Samantha shares pic from Naga Chaitanya's yoga session

The actor shared the pic following a request from a fan.

Samantha Akkineni has been setting some major fitness goals for her fans. The actor has been sharing on her social media about her love for yoga — especially couples yoga with partner Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

On a request from a fan, Samantha shared a picture of Naga Chaitanya from a yoga session. In the pic, Naga Chaitanya is seen lying on his back on a few wooden blocks placed on the floor, balancing his body on the blocks.

Samantha is among the most popular stars in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She was last seen in Jaanu, the Telugu remake of the hit Tamil film 96. Samantha is also playing an important role in season 2 of the web series The Family Man.

She also has Vignesh Shivan's Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal coming up. The project went on the floors in Hyderabad earlier this week, and both Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha have joined the sets.The film also stars Nayanthara in one of the lead roles.

According to reports, Samantha has also given her nod to star in a bilingual biopic on Bangalore Nagarathnamma, a popular Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar. According to a recent report in Times of India, veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is planning a film on the life of Bangalore Nagarathnamma, and he has already approached Samantha to play the titular role.

Samantha recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan, the director of Game Over. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.” To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen on screen in the Telugu comedy Venky Mama alongside his uncle Venkatesh. He is currently awaiting the release of Sekhar Kammula's Love Story, which marks the first collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya will speak in Telangana dialect in the film, which is a love story of a man and woman who move to the city from their village to pursue their dreams.

