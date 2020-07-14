Samantha, Sai Pallavi, Parvathy and other stars as kids: Must see throwback pics

How many stars can you recognise?

Flix Cinema

Throwback photos are always fun, and even more so when celebrities share their old pictures. Some of them look completely different now versus then, while others are easily recognisable. Recently, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared her old photo on Instagram, with the hashtag #flashbackfriday.

The photo shows Deepika in what looks like a tourist bus. She's sitting in the last row and looking to the side.

Here are some old photos of south celebrities. How many can you recognise?

This little girl with the blue scarf is actor Samantha. She had shared the photo last month on Instagram. Also in the picture are her two brothers.

Telugu actor Ram Charan, son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, wished his dad for Father's Day with a throwback photo. Here's the actor as a baby, being carried by Chiranjeevi.

Ram also shared another old photo from a childhood birthday party while wishing his cousin and actor Allu Arjun. Chiranjeevi is also there in the picture.

Here's Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep in a black and white family photograph!

The actor, who is popular across the south industries, pointed out that such pictures had become a rarity in the age of the selfies.

Late actor Muraliâ€™s son, Atharvaa, recently shared a childhood photo of himself along with his baby brother, wishing the latter for his birthday. While Atharvaa is also an actor, Akash Murali owns a restaurant in Chennai.

A few months ago, actor Sai Pallavi also wished her sister on Instagram with a throwback photo.

Here's another photo of the actor with her mother when she was a child.

Can you guess who this star is?

It's Nithya Menen with her mother in a photo from her childhood. The popular actor recently made her web series debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows along with Abhishek Bachchan on Amazon Prime Video.

This is lawyer-turned actor Shraddha Srinath as a child! Shraddha has acted in all four south Indian industries. Her latest film Krishna and his Leela released recently on Netflix.

Here's Kumbalangi Nights star Shane Nigam in a throwback pic. Shane used to be a contestant in dance reality shows when he was a young boy.

Award winning actor Parvathy has been sharing quite a few throwback pics on her social media pages. Here's the actor when she was a baby along with her brother.

And this is another photo of her from college days when she looks near unrecognisable!

Actor Rana Daggubati shared a throwback photo of him and Naga Chaitanya to wish the latter for his birthday. The two of them belong to the Daggubati-Akkineni family and have known each other from childhood.

Actor Trisha has often shared her old photos on social media. The first and second photos are of her as a child with her father. The third is a newspaper clipping from the time when she won Miss Chennai in 1999.

For Valentine's Day last year, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas shared a photo with his wife from 10 years ago. The two of them are on a railway station.

Who is this baby?

It's Nazriya, a popular star in Malayalam and Tamil cinema! Nazriya took a break following her marriage with Fahadh Faasil but has since made a comeback with Koode and Trance.

(All images are from Instagram)