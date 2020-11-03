Samanthaâ€™s Hash, Nazriyaâ€™s Coco: These actors are fans of their pets

Flix Entertainment

Instagram is the go-to platform if youâ€™re interested in discovering more about your favourite celebrities. From what theyâ€™re cooking to birthday wishes for friends and families, many celebrities open up about their personal lives on Instagram. And pets are included!

If youâ€™re an animal lover, these pictures from your favourite celebrities should put a smile on your face. We bring you a round-up of the cutest dog and cat pictures from their social media handles.

Aishwarya Lekshmi: The Malayalam actor who is also doing Tamil films has a Labrador called Bruno. She had earlier posted his puppy pics too, expressing her delight when sheâ€™d got him.

Aishwarya is clearly a dog lover. Donâ€™t believe us? Just take a look at this pic!

Nazriya and Fahadh Faasil: The couple have a Shih Tzu called Oreo and Nazriya frequently posts pictures of the dog on her Insta.

This pic has our heart!

Hereâ€™s one of the celebrity couple holidaying with Oreo on the beach.

Prithviraj and Supriya Menon: Actor Prithviraj and producer Supriya have a Dachshund called Zorro. The actor has posted several adorable pics of the dog who apparently loves to nap.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya: The couple have a pair of French Bulldogs named Hash Akkineni and Droggo Akkineni. Yes, their pets carry the famous surname too! The pets are often seen on Samanthaâ€™s Insta, including in her workout pics.

Pooja Hegde: Pooja and her dog Bruno (yes, this is yet another Bruno), a Golden Retriever, model together for the pet brand Drools India. There are several adorable pics and videos that Pooja has posted of the two of them.

Amala Paul: Amala Paul is known for her yoga stretches, so itâ€™s not surprising that sheâ€™s a cat lover! Here's an adorable pic of her cats Little Moon and Kuttappan.

Hereâ€™s a video of Kuttappan getting a massage from Amala.

There are many more dogs and cats who make an appearance on Amalaâ€™s Insta, like Blue and Winter.

Tovino Thomas: Tovino has quite a few cat and dog pics, including those of Pablo the beagle and Loki the saluki.

Well, clearly Tovino canâ€™t have enough dogs!

Vijay Deverakonda: The actor, who is often in the eye of a storm for his statements, has a Siberian Husky called Storm Deverakonda!

All images are from the Instagram handles of the actors.