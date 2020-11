Samantha’s Hash, Nazriya’s Coco: These actors are fans of their pets

If you’re an animal lover, these pictures from your favourite celebrities should put a smile on your face.

Flix Entertainment

Instagram is the go-to platform if you’re interested in discovering more about your favourite celebrities. From what they’re cooking to birthday wishes for friends and families, many celebrities open up about their personal lives on Instagram. And pets are included!

If you’re an animal lover, these pictures from your favourite celebrities should put a smile on your face. We bring you a round-up of the cutest dog and cat pictures from their social media handles.

Aishwarya Lekshmi: The Malayalam actor who is also doing Tamil films has a Labrador called Bruno. She had earlier posted his puppy pics too, expressing her delight when she’d got him.

Aishwarya is clearly a dog lover. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at this pic!

Nazriya and Fahadh Faasil: The couple have a Shih Tzu called Oreo and Nazriya frequently posts pictures of the dog on her Insta.

This pic has our heart!

Here’s one of the celebrity couple holidaying with Oreo on the beach.

Prithviraj and Supriya Menon: Actor Prithviraj and producer Supriya have a Dachshund called Zorro. The actor has posted several adorable pics of the dog who apparently loves to nap.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya: The couple have a pair of French Bulldogs named Hash Akkineni and Droggo Akkineni. Yes, their pets carry the famous surname too! The pets are often seen on Samantha’s Insta, including in her workout pics.

Pooja Hegde: Pooja and her dog Bruno (yes, this is yet another Bruno), a Golden Retriever, model together for the pet brand Drools India. There are several adorable pics and videos that Pooja has posted of the two of them.

Amala Paul: Amala Paul is known for her yoga stretches, so it’s not surprising that she’s a cat lover! Here's an adorable pic of her cats Little Moon and Kuttappan.

Here’s a video of Kuttappan getting a massage from Amala.

There are many more dogs and cats who make an appearance on Amala’s Insta, like Blue and Winter.

Tovino Thomas: Tovino has quite a few cat and dog pics, including those of Pablo the beagle and Loki the saluki.

Well, clearly Tovino can’t have enough dogs!

Vijay Deverakonda: The actor, who is often in the eye of a storm for his statements, has a Siberian Husky called Storm Deverakonda!

All images are from the Instagram handles of the actors.