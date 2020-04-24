Samantha roped in for 'Dia' remake?

Dia’s producer had said in an interview that he has been getting calls from filmmakers in various languages enquiring about the remake rights but he is still undecided.

In an interview to cinemaexpress earlier, Krishna was quoted as saying, “There have been talks about remaking Dia in other languages, and one filmmaker has come forward to take the rights for all the languages. We are having discussions with him. The demand is mostly coming from Telugu filmmakers, who are keen to have Dia made in their language. A producer from the US is also keen to take up the dubbing rights for the Telugu version and release it in theatres. However, nothing has been finalised, and we are yet to close the deal.”

With reports about the remake surfacing and the filmmaker making it clear that nothing is decided, it is surprising that a section of the media has reported that Samantha Akkineni may be roped in to play the lead role.

Dia is a romantic drama that was written and directed by K S Ashoka and produced by D Krishna Chaitanya under the banner Sri Swarnalatha Productions. The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith and Kushee in the lead roles. The technical crew of Dia included B. Ajaneesh Loknath for music, Vishal Vittal and Sourabh Waghmare for camera work and Naveen Raj for editing. Dia hit the marquee on February 7 this year to a good response.

While it is too early to speculate about the remake, Samantha is gearing up to join the upcoming horror thriller that will be directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The shooting of this film will begin soon after the lockdown ends.

