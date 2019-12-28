Samantha launches Naga Shaurya's 'Aswathama' teaser

Teaser

The teaser of Naga Shaurya's Aswathama was revealed by Samantha Akkineni on Friday via her Twitter handle. The movie is directed by debutante Ramana Teja. Interestingly, Naga Shaurya was last seen in the hit movie Oh Baby starring Samantha as his lead pair.



Samantha tweeted," Wowwww!!! Here is the super impressive @IamNagashaurya ‘s much awaited #AshwathamaTeaser

All the very best team #Ashwathama@ira_creations @MehreenPirzada @Ramanateja9 @SriCharanPakala https://youtu.be/O6pxb3lg1Ok ."

The film’s teaser clocked 4.1 million digital views in 24 hours which is impressive for a medium-range movie.In Aswathama, Naga Shaurya will be seen in a completely different avatar and will be seen in a bulked-up avatar. Mehreen Pirzada plays Naga Shaurya’s love interest in it with Sargun Kaur in an important role. The technical crew of this film includes Sricharan Pakala for music and Manoj Reddy for camerawork. Produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations.



Naga Shaurya’s other film in the pipeline is Mooga Manasulu directed by debut Lakshmi Sowjanya. Sources in the know say that it is a family entertainer based on which this title has been finalised. This also happens to be the title of a yesteryear super hit film in Telugu. The makers felt that this would be the apt one and locked it. Plans are on to release this film for summer next year. Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments.



