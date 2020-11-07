Samantha to host celebrity talk show on OTT platform Aha

According to reports, the first four episodes of the show have been shot already and it will premiere on November 13 as a Diwali gift for the netizens.

An accomplished actor, Samantha Akkineni has been exploring new avenues to exhibit her skills ever since the lockdown was announced earlier this year. The recent announcement that she will be hosting a celebrity talk show on the OTT platform Aha has come as a big surprise for her fans.

According to reports, the first four episodes of the show have been shot already and it will premiere on November 13 as a Diwali gift for the netizens. Aha, owned by ace producer Allu Aravind, has managed to rope in some of the best celebs for the talk show, which will make it all the more interesting. Reports are that Chiranjeevi, Tammannah, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun will be on the talk show with Samantha.

Interestingly, Samantha hosted the Dusshera episode of Big Boss Telugu season 4 after its original host, Nagarjuna, her father-in-law had to fly down to Manali for the shooting of his upcoming film Wild Dogs. On getting the opportunity to host the show, Samantha wrote on her Instagram page, “An experience to remember... Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting, the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode befor.. (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show ). Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this. And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode... I was jumping with joy (sic).”

Samantha currently has the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which she shares the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for the first time, in her kitty. Further, there are reports that the Maya and Game Over fame director Ashwin Kumar will be directing Samantha Akkineni in the next, which is a horror thriller. The prep work for this film is currently on and will take off at the right time, we hear. About this horror film, we hear that Samantha Akkineni will be playing a physically challenged person and has been undergoing rigorous training by attending an online workshop to fit into the skin of the character. The story of this horror flick is set in Dehradun and will have a lot of thrilling elements. Reports are that Prasanna has been roped in to play the male lead. Sony Pictures will be bankrolling the film which remains untitled as of now.

Besides these two films, there is a buzz that Samantha may pair up with Jr NTR in his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas. But there is no official confirmation on this too. Reports are that she may bag the role as she has worked with both Jr NTR as well as Trivikram Srinivas earlier and shares a good rapport with them both.

