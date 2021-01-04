Samantha to conclude ‘Sam Jam’ season 1 with Naga Chaitanya’s interview

The final episode will be streaming on January 8.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Samantha Akkineni's talk show 'Sam Jam' which is streaming on OTT platform Aha, will be concluding its first season with the final episode featuring her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya as the guest.

The promo of Naga Chaitanya's episode has been released and the final episode will be streaming on January 8.

In the fun-filled promo, Samantha asks Chaitanya how much does he rate Sam's cooking and her ability to manage the house, and if he had dated several girls simultaneously.

Sam Jam was launched on the occasion of Deepavali with several leading stars participating in it. The first episode featured actor Vijay Devarakonda. Other celebrities who were interviewed include Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah, Chiranjeevi, badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap.

The star couple had recently returned from Goa after their New Year holiday. On the career front, Samantha Akkineni on the occasion of New Year announced her next film. The actress took to instagram to share the motion poster of the mythology film Shakuntalam with director Gunasekar.

In the film, Samantha will be seen essaying the role of Shakuntala, the leading character of Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

She also has Vignesh Shivn's long-delayed Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The project went on the floors in Hyderabad earlier this week and both Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha have joined the sets.The film also stars Nayanthara as one of the leading ladies.

She also signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan. Samantha is very thrilled about this project. “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film,” she tweeted responding to the film. To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Naga Chaitanya's last film was Venky Mama. His next release will be Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi.