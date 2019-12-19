Samantha on board 'Game Over' director Ashwin Saravanan's next?

Kollywood

The groundwork for this project is on and we can expect an official announcement soon.

Director Ashwin Saravanan shot to fame with his debut film Maya, a horror-thriller that was released in 2015. His very next, Game Over, starring Taapsee in the lead too was a hit, becoming one of the best films to release this year.

With two heroine-centric films under his belt, director Ashwin Saravanan is now in talks with actor Samantha Akkineni to cast her in his next. Reports are that it is a heroine-oriented film and Samantha is interested to hop on-board. The groundwork for this project is on and we can expect an official announcement soon.

Maya had Nayanthara playing the female lead and also starred actor Aari, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and Amzath Khan. The film turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2015. It was produced by SR Prakashbabu, SR Prabhu, Prabhu Venkatachalam, Gopinath P, and Thanga Prabaharan R under the banner Potential Studios. Maya was dubbed in Telugu and released under the title Mayuri and the film was remade in Kannada as Aake by KM Chaitanya with Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead.

The director’s next came four years later in 2019. Game Over, a bilingual Tamil-Telugu thriller film had Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. This again was a heroine-centric film in which Taapsee played a wheelchair-bound person fighting an intruder.

The film was bankrolled jointly by S Sashikanth, Chakravarthy and Ramachandra under the banner Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment and was presented by Anurag Kashyap. Music for Games Over was composed by Ron Ethan Yohann with cinematography handled by A Vasanth and editing done by Richard Kevin.

Meanwhile, there are reports surfacing that Samantha may debut in Sandalwood but this has not been confirmed yet. Samantha is the hot contender to play the heroine in Phantom but she is yet to sign on the dotted lines. Incidentally, Sudeep and Samantha have worked together in the smash hit movie Eega/Naan Ee, which was directed by SS Rajamouli.

(Content provided by Digital Native)