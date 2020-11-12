Samantha Akkineni shares workout video to ‘break myths’ around plant based diet

The actor has been advocating a plant-based lifestyle on her social media for a while now.

Flix Entertainment

Samantha Akkineni has been advocating a plant-based diet for quite some time now and has been stressing that it will provide all the nutrients necessary for the body for a healthy living. The actor has been practising this diet based on the advice and guidance of nutritionist Sridevi Jasti.

Sharing the video of her workout to demonstrate her fitness level, Samantha wrote on her social media page, “May all beings everywhere be happy and free ,and may the thoughts ,words , and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant based diet...Let’s do this .”

While her fans are in awe with her fitness levels despite being on a plant-based diet, Samantha’s friend and colleague Kajal Aggarwal also approved it by replying with the “OK” emoticon

Samantha is hosting the celebrity talk show Sam Jam, which is all set to premiere on the digital platform Aha. The first episode will be out as a Deepavali treat for the netizens on November 13. Her first guest will be Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda.

She was also in the news recently for hosting the Dasara episode of Bigg Boss Telugu, when her father-in-law Nagarjuna had to fly down to Manali for the shooting of his upcoming film Wild Dog.

On getting the opportunity to host the show, Samantha wrote on her Instagram page, “An experience to remember... Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting, the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before.. (ended up doing a marathon 3 days before the show ). Thankyou mama for helping me overcome my fears and trusting me with this. And I really need to thank all of you for all the love I received after the episode... I was jumping with joy (sic).”

Samantha’s current acting assignments include the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in which she shares the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for the first time.

Further, there are reports that Ashwin Saravanana of Maya and Game Over fame will be directing Samantha’s next film. Touted to be a horror thriller, the prep work for this film is currently on and will take off at the right time, say sources. Samantha Akkineni will be playing a person with a disability, and she has been undergoing rigorous training by attending an online workshop to fit into the skin of the character.

The story of this horror film is set in Dehradun and will have a lot of thrilling elements. Reports are that Prasanna has been roped in to play the male lead. Sony Pictures will be bankrolling the film which remains untitled as of now.

Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film Jaanu, which was the remake of the hit Tamil film 96.