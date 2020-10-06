Samantha Akkineni shares heartfelt post for Naga Chaitanya on wedding anniversary

Samantha also posted pictures of the couple together.

Flix Entertainment

On Tuesday, star couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya completed three years of their married life. To mark the occasion, Samantha took to social media to pen a heartfelt post for her husband. Sharing a string of pictures of the couple together, Samantha wrote: "You are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni."

Rana Daggubati was the first to wish the couple on social media.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met each other on the sets of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. After dating each other for years, the two got married in 2017 in Goa. Photos from their fairy tale wedding went immensely viral during that time and people queued to catch a glimpse of the newly-wed couple.

On the career front, Samantha has a few exciting projects in her kitty. While gearing up for the release of the second season of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video, she reportedly gave the nod to star in a bilingual biopic on Bangalore Nagarathnamma, a popular Carnatic singer, social activist and scholar. However, an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made.

The film, to be made by veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, will go on the floors next year. Popular for helming several experimental films such as Aditya 369 and Pushpak, Singeetham will return to direction with this project after 8 years. His last directorial venture was the film Welcome Obama.

Samantha was last seen on screen in the Telugu film Jaanu, the remake of the Tamil film 96. She recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Game Over fame Ashwin Saravanan and the actor is very thrilled about it. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.” To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Samantha also has the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, in which she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

(Content provided by Digital Native)