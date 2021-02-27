Samantha Akkineni celebrates 11 years in the film industry

Samantha made her acting debut with Gautham Menon’s ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, which also starred Naga Chaitanya.

Flix Tollywood

Friday marks the anniversary of Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni’s 11 years in the film industry. Commemorating the occasion, she shared a video in which she thanked director Gautham Vasudev Menon and her fans for their support. “#11yearanniversary Thankyou @menongautham for seeing something in me bowing deeply..something that I really didn’t see in myself.. Thankyou @ManjulaOfficial and Thankyou @chay_akkineni. and Thankyou to all of you reading this .. you have made me the happiest woman in the world (sic),” Samantha’s tweet read.

Samantha started her acting career with her performance in the Gautham Menon directorial Ye Maaya Chesave, which garnered praise from fans and critics. She also met her husband Naga Chaitanya on the sets of this critically acclaimed Telugu movie. Ye Maaya Chesave was also shot in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and starred actors Silambarasan and Trisha in the lead roles. The Tamil film too featured Samantha in a key role.

In the video, Samantha expresses how special her acting journey has been to her. “Cinema – is first love, no? It won’t wash away so easily. Happy anniversary to me and happy anniversary to all of you, who have joined me on this journey. I couldn’t have done it without you. I feel there are more memories to be made. Thank you so much. This has been really special,” she says in the video.

Samantha is working on many upcoming projects such as the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Ren du Kaadhal. In it, she will be sharing the screen with actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She has also played a pivotal role in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man, which marks her debut performance in web series. The actor shared a story on Instagram that revealed that she is also preparing for her role in the mythological drama Shakuntalam.