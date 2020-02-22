Samantha Akkineni and Prasanna in ‘Game Over’ director’s next?

‘Game Over’ was directed by Ashwin Saravanan and had Tapsee in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

Ashwin Saravanan, whose last directorial was Taapsee Pannu-starrer Game Over, will collaborate next with Samantha Akkineni. The film is said to be a female-centric thriller. Reports are that Prasanna and Samantha Akkineni may pair up for the film. An official announcement regarding the film will be made soon.

Samantha’s last film release was Jaanu, which was the remake of the hit Tamil movie 96. The film was out at the theatres on February 7 to lukewarm response. C Prem Kumar, who had directed the original version, directed the remake as well with Dil Raju bankrolling the project under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Samantha was recently roped in for Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's next. The project will be directed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan who is also bankrolling the film under his banner Rowdy Pictures.

Prasanna was last seen in the menacing role in Mafia which released on Friday. He also has Thupparivalan 2, which is the sequel to the hit movie Thupparivalan, in his kitty. Directed by Mysskin, this film has camera work by Nirav Shah and Ilayaraja for music. Vishal, who plays the lead role in the film, is also bankrolling Thupparivalan 2.

The film is the sequel to the crime thriller that was released on September 14, 2017 and it went on to score big at the box office. The film had Vishal playing the lead role with the star cast also including Prasanna, Vinay, K. Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Anu Emmanuel, Shaji Chen, Vijayakumar, Abhishek Shankar, Simran, John Vijay and Master Nishesh. The crime thriller was produced by Vishal under his home banner Vishal Film Factory and distributed by Madras Enterprises.

Prasanna is the latest addition to the star cast of Dhanush's next directed by Karthik Naren. While hearsay has that actor Prasanna will be seen in a prominent role in the film. The music for the yet-to-be-titled film will be handled by GV Prakash Kumar.