Sam will always be dear to us: Nagarjuna on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s separation

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who got married in 2017, officially announced that they were parting ways on October 2.

Soon after actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they were parting ways, Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna wrote a heartfelt message saying his family will always cherish the time spent with Samantha. Nagarjuna wrote that “Sam and Chay” are both dear to him, and that Samantha will always be dear to his family. The couple announced their separation on social media on October 2, Saturday, after being married for four years.

“With a heavy heart let me say this!what ever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are both dear to me, My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength (sic),” Nagarjuna wrote. Actor Amala Akkineni, his wife, also tweeted supporting his message.

Announcing their separation, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya wrote that they were parting ways as husband and wife to pursue their own paths. “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” both of them wrote. “We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on,” their statement said.

For weeks before the announcement too, there were speculations in the media that the two were headed for a divorce. Even after the announcement, news channels have continued to speculate over the reasons for their separation.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married on October 7, 2017, after being in a relationship for nearly two years. They had first worked together in the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave directed by Gautham Menon, which marked Samantha’s Telugu debut. Since then, they have also worked together in Manam, Autonagar Surya and Majili.

