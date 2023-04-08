Salman Khan's gym picture sparks meme fest, fans call him 'Brother Teresa'

The Bollywood superstar posted a photograph from the gym, captioning it with the release date of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Flix Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's photograph from the gym has gone viral on social media and the comments are hilarious. In the image, Salman is seen flaunting his quads dressed in black shorts, a fitted T-shirt and a white coloured hand towel on his head. He captioned the image: "21st APRIL #KBKJ". The actor was referring to the release date of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Fans and followers could not stop themselves from writing funny comments on his post, where they re-imagined several versions of the same picture. A fan commented: "Who Said Brother Teresa." "Bhai is Teresa noww," said another. "Salman Teresa Khan," a user wrote.

One user said: "Bhai 57 hogaye lekin but ajj bhi 30 se ziyada ke nhi lagte." (Although the actor is 57 years old, he doesn’t look a day older than 30).

A meme page even drew a parallel between Salman's character in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the Nun from the Conjuring film universe. “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Nun,” the meme page wrote.