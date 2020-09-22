Salman Khan’s team says he has no stake in KWAN talent agency probed in drug case

News channels had reported earlier on Tuesday that Salman Khan owned a major stake in KWAN.

Salman Khan’s legal team has denied that the actor’s firm has any stake in KWAN, a Bollywood talent management agency which has been under the NCB scanner in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

News channels had reported earlier today that Salman Khan owned a major stake in KWAN. However, a note from the actor’s legal team in the name of Anand Desai, a managing partner of DSK Legal, said, “Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr Salman Khan [...] has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrain from publishing these false reports about our client.”

Earlier, Nikhil Dwivedi, who co-produced Salman Khan’s Dabbang 3, also denied the actor having any association with Kwan. “This news is false, malicious and mischievous. No stake of any kind is owned by #SalmanKhan or by any of his associates in Kwan. Such knowledge in today's times is easily available in the public domain,” he tweeted.

This news is absolutely FAKE. #SalmanKhan has no stake in KWAN, he has his own talent company & its known in public domain, salman has nothing to do with KWAN. @TimesNow reporters shouldn’t drag anyone name without doing basic research.. https://t.co/MYr6TiyHvt — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 22, 2020

Among those connected to the agency who have been summoned for questioning by the NCB are Jaya Saha and Karishma Prakash. The latter incidentally manages actor Deepika Padukone. Kwan’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar has also been summoned for questioning in the probe. Other employees of Kwan summoned are Shruti Modi and Madhu.

On Monday, the NCB had extended its probe of drug use in Bollywood to the talent management agency. So far, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's personal assistant Dipesh Sawant among others have been arrested in the case which has grabbed headlines since June this year.

Rhea is currently at Byculla jail in Mumbai. She was arrested on September 9 and is accused of procuring drugs for Sushant. She will remain in jail until October 6 as her judicial custody was extended.