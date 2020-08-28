Salesforce to lay off nearly 1,000 employees after posting robust results in Q2

Salesforce said that this was because it is "reallocating resources" in an effort to maintain its "continued growth".

Money Layoff

After posting robust results for the June quarter, leading Cloud software company is laying off nearly 1,000 employees as it is "reallocating resources" in an effort to maintain its "continued growth".

Salesforce which has nearly 54,000 employees in 66 offices around the world, has begun the layoffs this week that will affect employees worldwide, Fortune reported on Thursday.

The layoffs came as the company posted second-quarter sales of $5.15 billion, beating the Wall Street estimates.

The company also raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2021, from $20 billion to between $20.7 billion and $20.8 billion. The job cuts "will be in nearly every business unit".

"We're reallocating resources to position the company for continued growth. This includes continuing to hire and redirecting some employees to fuel our strategic areas, and eliminating some positions that no longer map to our business priorities," a Salesforce spokesperson said in a statement.

One person wrote anonymously on TheLayoff they (Salesforce) have confirmed between 1,000 and 2,000 employees will be let go this week, "mostly within the sales organisation and sub teams within specialists and enablement."

A Salesforce spokesperson told CRN that "for affected employees, we are helping them find the next step in their careers, whether within our company or a new opportunity".

In March, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said the company would not 'significantly' lay off people over a three-month period and would pay its hourly workers as the offices were closed.

The period has since passed. Salesforce said last week that its employees can work from home until at least July 31, 2021.

The Salesforce layoffs came as global professional services company Accenture which has over 5 lakh employees worldwide announced to cut at least 5 per cent of its 'low-performing' workforce owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn said in July that it would lay off 960 employees.