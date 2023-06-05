Sakshi Malik denies withdrawing from wrestlers’ protest

Several news outlets had reported that Olympian Sakshi Malik had returned to her job in the Railways and concluded that she had stepped back from the wrestlers’ protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan.

Olympian Sakshi Malik has refuted media reports claiming she had withdrawn from the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several wrestlers. However, she confirmed that she did rejoin her duties in the Railways as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), saying she had to fulfil her professional duties. Several news reports and channels had reported on Monday, June 4 that Sakshi Malik has returned to her job in the Railways and concluded that she had withdrawn from the prolonged protest.

Sharing a screenshot from Aaj Tak which was one of the news channels that reported that Sakshi had stepped back from the protests, the wrestler said in a tweet, “This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us have backed down, nor are we going to. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any wrong news.” The wrestler further added that she is going to continue her fight against Brij Bhushan while fulfilling her responsibilities at the Railways. Some media reports also claimed that the minor who accused Brij Bhushan of sexual assault had withdrawn her complaint, but this news too was refuted by Sakshi.

Several top wrestlers in the country including Vinesh Phoghat and Bajrang Punia have been protesting since April, seeking legal action against Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual assault by at least seven wrestlers, including a minor. Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Bhushan and they mention at least 12 instances of alleged sexual assault against the women.

ये खबर बिलकुल ग़लत है। इंसाफ़ की लड़ाई में ना हम में से कोई पीछे हटा है, ना हटेगा। सत्याग्रह के साथ साथ रेलवे में अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी को साथ निभा रही हूँ। इंसाफ़ मिलने तक हमारी लड़ाई जारी है। कृपया कोई ग़लत खबर ना चलाई जाए। pic.twitter.com/FWYhnqlinC — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) June 5, 2023

The protesting wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday, June 4 where he reportedly told them to “let the law take its course.” This meeting happened four days after the wrestlers said threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga river and gave a five-day ultimatum to authorities demanding serious action against Brij Bhushan.

