Sake Sailjanath appointed as new Congress chief for Andhra Pradesh

He will replace outgoing PCC president N Raghuveera Reddy.

The Congress on Thursday appointed Sake Sailjanath as the new president of Andhra Pradesh Congress, replacing N Raghuveera Reddy. The party also appointed N Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents for Andhra Pradesh Congress.

"The Congress president has appointed Sake Sailjanath as the new president of Andhra Pradesh PCC and has appointed N Tulasi Reddy and Shaikh Mastan Vali as working presidents of Andhra Pradesh Congress," a statement from the party said.

The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, the statement further said.

The Congress had a huge stake in the state of Andhra Pradesh until 2014, but following the state's bifurcation in the same year, it failed to win even a single seat in the state.

In 2019, despite taking out a bus yatra in all 13 districts of the state, the Congress met the same fate in the elections and drew a blank. Though the party had even promised to give special category status to the state, it had no effect on the voters.

Many in Andhra Pradesh hold the Congress responsible for the state's bifurcation and party loyalists, who had backed the party for years, have now shifted to the YSRCP.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has been made in-charge of party affairs in the state, and has been taking steps to revive the Congress in Andhra.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the last leader from the Congress, who was popular among the masses. After his death in a helicopter crash in Kurnool district on September 2, 2009, his son, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had floated the YSR Congress Party.

During the state's bifurcation, Jagan had emerged as a key figure and observers say that the traditional voters of the Congress, voted for the YSRCP.

PTI inputs