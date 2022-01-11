Saina Nehwal’s father condemns actor Siddharth’s comment, seeks apology

Harvir Singh Nehwal condemned the objectionable remarks made by Siddharth, and said he could have used better words to express himself.

news Controversy

Badminton player Sania Nehwal’s father Harvir Singh Nehwal has condemned the objectionable remarks by actor Siddharth on his daughter’s tweet on the security lapse that took place in Punjab during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit. Condemning Siddharth’s choice of words, Harvir Singh Nehwal said it was wrong of him to make such a derogatory statement on Sania, hurting her dignity. “Nobody can say these words. If he has something in his mind, he might have said it in some other words, instead of using derogatory words,” he said to Republic World on Monday, January 10.

Saina Nehwal had condemned the security lapse in Punjab earlier on January 5 when PM Modi’s convoy was stopped for over 20 minutes on a flyover in Bathinda as the road was blocked by protesting farmers. She tweeted on January 5, “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi(sic).”

Responding to Saina’s tweet, Siddharth wrote on January 10: "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you #Rihanna."

Speaking to ANI, her father said Siddharth must send an apology to his daughter. “We condemn the statement given by him and he should apologise for his actions, whether it has been given intentionally or unintentionally. It is not good for a woman to be called by these words,” he told ANI.

“He has made derogatory remarks over a woman, a sportsperson who has won some dignity for the country … She was just expressing her sentiments, you cannot blame her and post such derogatory remarks on a woman,” he told Republic World.

Responding to Siddharth’s comment, Saina Nehwal, who is also a BJP member, said on January 10, "Yeah, I'm not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it's Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments."

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, singer Chinmayi Sripaada and Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of National Commission for Women, criticised Siddharth for the sexist tone of the comment. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Siddharth on January 11 and said India is proud of Nehwal for her outstanding contributions in making India a sporting powerhouse. "She is a steadfast patriot besides being an Olympic medallist. Making a cheap comment on such an icon personality depicts a person's ignoble mentality (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.

Following strong criticism on social media, Siddharth said that "nothing disrespectful was intended". "'COCK & BULL' That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period (sic)," he tweeted.

With PTI inputs