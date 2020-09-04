Sailors Welfare Association launches helpline for Indian seafarers, families

The helpline has been set up to help seafarers and their families to help them cope with COVID-19 pandemic.

news Outreach

Sailors Welfare Association, an affiliate of international maritime welfare charity, Sailorsâ€™ Society, has launched a helpline dedicated to Indian seafarers and their families. This helpline is an initiative to support them through the current COVID-19 pandemic. The helpline was set up after the charity saw an increase in calls for help from desperate seafarers who have faced a loss in income. These seafarers were often anxious and struggling to cope with the current situation.

The helpline is free of charge to all seafarers and their families. It is a round the clock helpline staffed by a team of professional psychologists, chaplains, maritime lawyers and social workers.

Gavin Lim, Sailorsâ€™ Societyâ€™s regional manager for Asia, said that seafarers and their family members can call the helpline about anything concerning them and the team of professionals will extend them help. He added that he understands that many seafarers are under huge pressure right now and that they are pleased to offer these services and provide support and guidance to anyone in need of help.

It is estimated that 2,10,000 of the worldâ€™s merchant seafarers come from India. With the onset of travel and crew change restrictions, many seafarers who are on extended contracts are unsure when they will sign-off. While others have been unable to start contracts due to lockdowns and have had a loss in their incomes.

Manoj Joy, managing director of Sailors Welfare Association, said that providing seafarers access to front-line support will empower them to help themselves. He noted that their expert team and their strong links with local and national welfare services means that they are well equipped to advise and, if necessary, sign-post seafarers to additional support in their hour of crisis.

The helpline team can offer advice in a variety of languages including Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali, Odia and Malayalam. Anyone in need of assistance can call the helpline on 022-48972266. Authorities maintain that all calls to the helpline are strictly confidential.