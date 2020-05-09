Sai Pallavi's first look in 'Virataparvam' released on her birthday

The actor is said to be playing a Naxalite in the film.

Flix Tollywood

To mark the birthday of popular actor Sai Pallavi, the makers of Virataparvam have released her first look in the Telugu film.

The image shows Sai Pallavi sitting at the foot of a memorial which has a sickle and hammer on top. These structures in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were built to mark events related to the Maoist movement. The poster has the words 'Revolution is an act of love' .

The actor is seen holding a pen in her hand and a diary on her lap, with a big bag next to her as she looks ahead at a the distance.

Taking to Twitter, actor Rana Daggubati who also stars in the film, said, "To my co-star and comrade, Sai Pallavi, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you."

To my co-star and comrade @Sai_Pallavi92, wishing you a very happy birthday. May the might of the pen, and compelling stories always journey with you... @slvcinmeasoffl@sureshprodns@venuudugulafilm #HappyBirthdaySaiPallavi #Virataparvam pic.twitter.com/EJmQXuyz6k — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) May 9, 2020

The film's director, Venu Udugula, also took to Twitter and said, "Why is she sitting near the martyr stupa alone in the forest? What is she hoping? What are the words she has written in her diary? What is there in the bag next to her? These questions will be answered soon."

The film is reported to be a romance with lots of action and political undertones. Reports suggest that Rana Daggubati will play a policeman in the film while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a Naxalite. The plot is said to revolve around their relationship.

In January, the film's crew had travelled to a forest in Kerala to shoot some scenes. In February this year, veteran actor Nandita Das confirmed that she too, joined the sets of the film.

The makers are also said to have roped in Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph action sequences while Dani Sanchez-Lopez is doing the cinematography.

Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play the supporting roles in Virataparvam.

Sai Pallavi, a popular actor in south Indian film industries, made her debut with Premam and has since starred in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films.

