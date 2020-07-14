Watch: Sai Pallavi dancing to 'Vachinde' from Fidaa



The shoot for the film is expected to resume once the cast and crew arrive at the Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad.



Several shootings in the Telugu film industry were halted due to the lockdown restrictions. Though the restrictions have now been relaxed, the cast and

crew are thinking twice about resuming work amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Telangana.



The Love Story team released a lyric video of a melody song 'Aye Pilla' four months ago on YouTube and it has received a good response from the audience.



Premam actor Sai Pallavi is well-known for her graceful moves. Her performance in the 'Rowdy Baby' song in the Dhanush starrer Maari 2 shot her to international fame. Her 'Vachinde'

song in Fidaa has been a favourite with Telugu audiences.

Watch: Sai Pallavi dancing to 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2

Apart from Love Story, Sai Pallavi is also working on Virata Parvam along with Rana Daggubati. She is playing the role of a Naxalite in the film and has undergone special training for the same. The film also stars Priyamani. Sai Pallavi's last release was NGK with Suriya. The Selvaraghavan film, however, failed at the box-office.



Sai Pallavi made her entry in the film industry through dance reality shows. She participated in Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva on Vijay TV in 2008 and was also a contestant in Dhee Ultimate Dance Show (D4) on ETV Telugu in 2009. Sai Pallavi made her entry in the film industry through dance reality shows. She participated in Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva on Vijay TV in 2008 and was also a contestant in Dhee Ultimate Dance Show (D4) on ETV Telugu in 2009.

is a Telugu romance film starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya. The film has been produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.