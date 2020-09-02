Sai Pallavi steps out to write exam, fans delighted to see her

Though the star had a face mask on, fans identified her, took pictures with her and shared it on social media where they went viral.

Premam star Sai Pallavi was at MAM College in Tiruchi on Monday to write an exam. According to reports, the actor, who studied medicine in Georgia, had to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination to practise in India. Though the star had a face mask on, fans identified her, took pictures with her and shared it on social media where it went viral.

A few of the photos taken with her fans were shared on her fan club’s Twitter handle with the caption: “Latest pics of @Sai_Pallavi92 Yesterday she attended MAM clg Alumini Event at Trichy (sic).”

Sai Pallavi graduated from the Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia in 2016. "I always wanted to create awareness and spread the word that it is important to respect one's own body and work towards its well-being," she told ToI when asked why she chose to become a doctor. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination or FMGE is an examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Any Indian citizen or Overseas Citizen of India who has completed the medical course from any institute outside India as to clear FMGE if they want to practice in India.

Sai Pallavi currently has two Telugu films in her kitty – Love Story and Virata Parvam: 1992. Virata Parvam is touted to be a romance with a heavy dose of action and politics. Considering the gravity defying stunts needed for it, the filmmakers have roped in Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences.

Starring Rana Daggubati opposite Sai Pallavi, the film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play supporting roles. The technical crew of Virata Parvam will include Dani Sanchez-Lopez to crank the camera. Sources in the know say that Rana will be seen playing a cop while Sai Pallavi plays a Naxalite.

Also, Sai Pallavi will be completing the Sekhar Kammula directorial Love Story, which is under progress. Expectations on this Naga Chaitanya – Sai Pallavi starrer have been rising high ever since its announcement. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner.

The film is a romantic tale about a boy and girl moving to the city from the village and what ensues further. Naga Chaitanya plays a Hyderabadi youngster and will be speaking the Telangana dialect, which is a first in his career. He underwent special training to get his accent perfect, we hear. Pavan, a student from AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Love Story was initially scheduled for release on April 2 but due to the lockdown its release was postponed.

Reports say that the shooting of Love Story will begin this month and completed within a span of 15 day, with all the required safety measures. Plans are on to release this film early next year, when its makers are aiming for a theatrical release.

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil film NGK, sharing screen space with Suriya. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film also had Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role with Devaraj, Ponvannan, Nizhalgal Ravi and Rajkumar forming the supporting cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music and Sivakumar Vijayan was the cinematographer for this flick while Praveen KL did the editing. The film was bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under their banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

