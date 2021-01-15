Sai Pallavi to star in Gopichandâ€™s 'Pukka Commercial'?

Sources in the know say that Gopichand will be playing a lawyer in this movie which is being planned as a comedy entertainer.

Flix Entertainment

Reports have emerged that Sai Pallavi is in talks to play the female lead in an upcoming film that will have Gopichand as the protagonist. Director Maruthi will be directing this venture which has been titled Pukka Commercial. Sources in the know say that Gopichand will be playing a lawyer in this movie which is being planned as a comedy entertainer. Pukka Commercial will be bankrolled jointly by GA2 Pictures in association with UV Creations. Sai Pallavi is currently working on two Telugu films â€“ Love Story and Virata Parvam.

Virata Parvam: 1992 is a romance film directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. While Rana Daggubati plays the male lead in it, Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in for supporting roles. The technical crew of Virata Parvam will include Dani Sanchez-Lopez to crank the camera.

In addition to Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi has the Shekar Kammula directorial Love Story under progress. Expectations on this Naga Chaitanya â€“ Sai Pallavi starrer has been rising high ever since its announcement. Narayan Das, K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner.

Pavan, from AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Love Story was initially scheduled for release on April 2 but after the lockdown due to coronavirus in place, its release was postponed. Plans are on to release this film early next year and its makers are aiming for a theatrical release.

Besides these films, Sai Pallavi has inked the deal to star in Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. According to reports, Shyam Singha Roy will be set in Kolkata and the filmmakers are planning to make it on a huge budget. Nani plays the lead role in this flick and reports suggest that he will be undergoing complete training to play the role and will be sporting a different look which the fans can look forward to.

Shyam Singha Roy is based on the reincarnation concept and the flashback portions will be shot in Kolkata as that part of the story is based there. While Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are already onboard to play the female leads in this flick we hear that Nivetha Pethuraj is in talks to play the other female lead. Niharika Entertainment will be bankrolling this film.

There are reports doing rounds that Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the female lead in the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer which will be the remake of the Tamil film Vedalam and is in talks to play Pawan Kalyanâ€™s pair in the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. However, Sai Pallaviâ€™s inclusion in these projects is yet to be confirmed.

Sai Pallaviâ€™s last film to release at the theatres was Nandha Gopalan Kumaran aka NGK in which she shared the screen space with Suriya. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film hit the marquee in May 2019 to mixed reviews. The Sai Pallavi starrer Paava Kadhaigal, a mini Netflix series, released last month.