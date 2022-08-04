Sai Pallavi’s Gargi to be available on OTT this month

The film which released in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

Sai Pallavi’s recently released courtroom drama Gargi is set to release on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Sony LIV. “Sai Pallavi's #Gargi which left a deep impression on everyone and was praised by many film critics, will be streaming from Aug 12 #SonyLIV,” the translated tweet from Sony LIV read. The announcement was made on August 3. Written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the film released in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil on July 15. It opened to positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

Gargi, played by Sai Pallavi, works as a teacher in a school. The story opens with her life turning upside down when her father is arrested by the police. Gargi tries to meet her father but the police officer handling the case explains that he was arrested only after the police followed his activities. The police also ask Sai Pallavi to leave the town before she comes under the media’s scanner and gets public attention. The rest of the film revolves around how Gargi fights the case when it is heard in court.

Suriya and Jyotika’s home banner 2D Entertainment handled the distribution of Gargi in Tamil and had said that they were happy with the response that the film has received. “Thank you for the overwhelming welcome for #Gargi - For Jo & me, it’s such a well-written, well-made film to be remembered for a longtime! As a team very touched by the love & respect from Press, Media, wellwishers & audience. Kudos to @sai_pallavi92 @kaaliactor @prgautham83,” the tweet read. Rana Daggubati presented the Telugu version of the film, while Rakshit Shetty presented the Kannada version of Gargi.

Watch: The two real life incidents Gargi is based on

Extending his wishes to the director of the film on his birthday ahead of Gargi’s release, Rakshit had tweeted, “You have fought against all odds to reach here. The world will know your talent when #Gargi comes out. So happy for you my friend @prgautham83… All the best. @Sai_Pallavi92 Happy to see you dub in Kannada. Wishing you Happy Birthday.”

