Sai Pallavi-Rana Daggubati starrer ‘Virata Parvam’ gets release date

Set in the backdrop of the Maoist movement in Andhra in the ‘90s, ‘Virata Parvam’ will have Rana playing the role of a Naxalite.

Flix Tollywood

Director Venu Udugula’s upcoming Telugu film Virata Parvam, starring Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, will be released on April 30 this year. Sharing the news, along with a poster of Rana Daggubati from the film, the makers tweeted, “Comrade 'Ravanna' is bringing a Revolution to the big screens on 30th April! (sic)”

The film, which is reportedly set in the backdrop of the Maoist movement in Andhra Pradesh in the ‘90s, will have Rana playing a Naxalite. According to a Cinema Express report, Sai Pallavi's role in the film is loosely inspired by the life of Telangana folk singer Belli Lalitha. Shooting for the film was resumed in November 2020 after being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was earlier set to release in mid-2020. Amid the pandemic, a few reports had suggested that the film might have an OTT release. However, the makers of the film refuted these rumours, asserting that the film will be released in theatres.

Actors Priyamani and Nandita Das are also playing prominent roles in the film. Virata Parvam also stars Easwari Rao and Zareena Wahab in supporting roles, according to reports. The film is bankrolled by Rana’s father Suresh Babu Daggubati, in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri. Suresh Bobbili has been roped in to compose music. Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter has choreographed the action sequences, while European filmmaker Dani Sanchez-Lopez has handled the camera.

Director Venu Udugula is known for the 2018 social drama Needi Naadi Oke Katha, which marked his directorial debut in feature films.

Rana Daggubati also has the trilingual film Aranya (Kadan in Tamil and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi) coming up. According to reports, the film also stars Zoya Hussain and Kalki Koechlin; and Vishnu Vishal will be a part of the Tamil and Telugu versions. Pulkit Samrat of Fukrey fame will be seen in the Hindi version. Rana is reportedly playing a mahout in the film.

Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, has two more upcoming Telugu projects. She will be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story along with Naga Chaitanya, and in Shyam Singha Roy alongside Nani and Krithi Shetty.