Sai Pallavi puts mehendi for kids in Uttar Pradesh, shares pics

Sai Pallavi, who is in Pipri, Uttar Pradesh for a shoot, spent some time with kids there putting mehendi on their hands.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Sai Pallavi, who is reportedly in Pipri, Uttar Pradesh to shoot for director Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, shared some photos from there recently. However, these weren’t behind-the-scenes looks or anything along those lines – it was a photo of some very gleeful looking children with mehendi on their hands, put by none other than Sai Pallai herself!

Sai Pallavi took to Instagram on Friday to post a series of photos with the little ones, who were showing off their mehendi-filled hands for the camera and smiling. “Happy clients,” Sai Pallavi wrote in the caption, adding, “Pipri Pillas.” She also posted a video which shows the actor putting mehendi on the hand of a young girl in a blue dress. Both of them are wearing masks.

Responding to the video, actor Samantha Prabhu commented, saying, “That’s so cute.” Actor Anupama Parameswaran also responded to the post, calling Sai Pallavi “such a darling.” Ramya Subramanian, meanwhile, said that she wanted in too: “You need to do this for me!”

Sai Pallavi’s Love Story, where she stars opposite Naga Chaitanya, was supposed to release in the summer of 2020. However, like many other films, this too was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is only a few weeks ago, in September, that the filmmakers resumed the shoot for the film, abiding by safety protocols. Ram Mohan Rao, the producer, also reportedly insisted that the crew working on the project get tested for the novel coronavirus before the shoot resumed. The filmmakers are now reportedly looking to release Love Story in December or January, though an official word is awaited on the same.