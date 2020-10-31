Sai Pallavi to play Pawan Kalyanâ€™s wife in Telugu remake of â€˜Ayyappanum Koshiyumâ€™?

Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of a police officer played by Biju Menon in the Malayalam original, according to reports.

Flix Tollywood

The recent Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum, directed by late director Sachy, is all set to be remade in Telugu. In April, reports emerged that actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati will be part of the Telugu remake. However, recent reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan has been signed to play the role essayed by Biju Menon in the original.

An official announcement regarding the project was expected to be made on Pawan Kalyanâ€™s birthday on September 2, which didn't happen. Venky Atluri, director of the 2018 film Tholi Prema and the upcoming Telugu film Rang De is said to have been signed to helm the project. To be bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations, the remake will reportedly be presented by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.Talks have been reportedly initiated with actor Vijay Sethupathi to reprise Prithviraj Sukumaranâ€™s role in the original.

The latest update is that actor Sai Pallavi is said to have been signed to play Pawan Kalyanâ€™s wife in the film. While the makers are yet to confirm whether theyâ€™ve officially signed Sai Pallavi, reliable sources have confirmed the news.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurien, who lock horns over an incident and have their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the role of Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with an unblemished record, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurien, who had put in 16 years of service.

Sai Pallavi currently has a few ongoing projects. Recently, reports had emerged that Sai Pallavi is likely to be signed to play the role of Chiranjeeviâ€™s sister in the Telugu remake of Vedalam. Lakshmi Menon played Ajithâ€™s sister in the Tamil film Vedalam, which was a major hit at the box-office. The makers are yet to officially announce the rest of the cast and crew. Talks have been initiated with Sai Pallavi and sheâ€™s believed to be interested. Anil Sunkaraâ€™s AK Entertainments will bankroll the Vedalam remake.

Apart from this, Sai Pallavi also has Sekhar Kammulaâ€™s Love Story and Venu Udugulaâ€™s Virata Parvam which are expected to release next year. In Virata Parvam, her role is believed to be inspired by real life singer and activist Belli Lalitha. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Nandita Das. The film sheds light on the Naxal movement, and specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed over the movement during the last decade. In Love Story, which marks her reunion with Sekhar Kammula after Fidaa, Sai Pallavi has worked with Naga Chaitanya for the first time.

(Content provided by Digital Native)